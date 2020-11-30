CM warns opposition of corona spread

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that second wave of COVID-19 had become dangerous with having non-traditional symptoms; therefore preventive measures were utmost necessary.

In a media statement issued here, the chief minister said that coronavirus was about to be eradicated from the country but highly irresponsible attitude of the opposition parties gave this virus new life. Buzdar said that these rejected elements first spread the virus of corruption and now they were becoming the source of multiplying the virus by holding the public meetings. He said opposition parties’ public meetings did not affect the government at all. He warned the PDM leadership that they should desist from playing with the lives of the poor. He cautioned the political opponents that government would never allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.

He said the law would take its course in case of the SOPs violations. He regretted that the opposition was not realising its national obligations during the pandemic.

"Protecting the masses from the virus is the need of the hour rather than holding public gatherings," he said and added that the government was making serious efforts for preventing the second wave of the virus in the country but the rejected elements were busy in doing Jalsa politics.

Buzdar said that there was no justification of holding public meetings under the recent situation of pandemic. He expressed sorrow that the opposition parties had put the national interests at the backburner for their petty political interests.