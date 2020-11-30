Another 13 patients succumb to coronavirus in Sindh

A meeting of the National Command & Operation Centre in Islamabad was informed on Sunday that the highest rate of Covid-19 test positivity in Sindh was recorded at 22.18 per cent in Hyderabad, followed by 18.96 per cent in Karachi.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency that 13 more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,419 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,924 in the province.

He said that 10,081 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,419 people, or 14.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,971,936 tests, which have resulted in 173,014 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 18,561 patients are currently under treatment: 17,777 in self-isolation at home, 14 at isolation centres and 770 at hospitals, while 685 patients are in critical condition, of whom 61 are on life support.

He added that 764 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 151,529, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 87.5 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,419 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,132 (or 80 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 356 of the city’s new patients are from District South, 324 from District East, 132 from District Central, 123 from District West, 118 from District Korangi and 79 from District Malir.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 100 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 31, Tando Mohammad Khan 27, Jamshoro 17, Matiari 15, Sukkur and Ghotki 11 each, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 10 each, Thatta six, Sujawal four, and Naushehroferoze, Sanghar and Umerkot two each, he added.

The chief executive advised the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

A day earlier, Sindh had reported that its 24-hour infection rate had reached a new high as 14 more people had died due to Covid-19 and another 1,389 cases had been reported during the past 24 hours.

CM Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 9,072 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,389 people, or 15.3 per cent — highest yet during this wave — of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

He said that 17,919 patients were under treatment: 17,141 in self-isolation at home, 13 at isolation centres and 765 at hospitals, while 681 patients were in critical condition, of whom 61 were on life support.

He added that 1,650 more people had recovered during the past 24 hours. However, the overall recovery rate had fallen further to 87.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,389 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,101 (or 79.3 per cent) had been reported in Karachi Division alone: 483 of the city’s new patients were from District South, 272 from District East, 122 each from the Central and Korangi districts, 71 from District Malir and 31 from District West.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad had reported 63 new cases, Badin 32, Jamshoro 28, Sanghar 22, Mirpurkhas 16, Sujawal 15, Thatta, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Naushehroferoze nine, Umerkot eight, Kambar and Larkana two each, and Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar one each, he added.