Composed Bezuidenhout wins Dunhill C'ship

JOHANNESBURG: South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout kept calm while other challengers faltered and won the Alfred Dunhill Championship by four shots at windy Leopard Creek Country Club in northeastern South Africa Sunday.

The 26-year-old triumphed for the second time on the European Tour by carding a three-under-par final round 69 for a 274 total over a course that borders the Kruger National Park game reserve.

Richard Bland (70) from England, American Sean Crocker (72), Adrian Meronk (76) from Poland and South African Jayden Schaper (75) shared second place on 278.

“This course is close to my heart,” said an emotional Bezuidenhout after adding to his European silverware having won the Andalucia Masters in Spain last year.

“It is a tournament that I desperately wanted to win so this is a very special day for me. I am proud of myself for pulling it off.

“Apart from a double bogey five at seven – my first slip at that hole after three pars between Thursday and Saturday – I was very happy with my final round.”

Bezuidenhout, the lowest ranked golfer in the field at 61, holed long birdie putts at 14 and 15 to build a two-shot advantage.