United we stand

The people of Pakistan have completely gone weary of hearing fiery speeches of leaders claiming to change the fate of the country and to dub their opponents as liars, traitors, and a danger to the country. Instead of grooming themselves with a culture of decency, they have embraced the habit of hurling abuses against each other. This absurd behaviour continues even in the worst of times. For example, while the world is in grip of the coronavirus pandemic, our politicians continue to mock their opponents. They all exhibit the same reckless behaviour, but blame their opponents for not being careful about the pandemic. Their contempt for the life of the people of Pakistan and the lust for power seem insatiable. Instead of creating consensus to fight the virus jointly, both the government and the opposition are following the easy path of maligning each other to score points and strengthen their image among their followers.

This virus has badly affected the economy of almost every country and it will be a source of disaster for those who do not plan wisely. Our leaders need to shun their differences and debate all issues in parliament to strengthen democracy and take decisions on matters concerning human lives. They also need to pay attention to ever-rising inflation, lack of basic facilities for people, and the rising gap between the rich and the poor. Mere sloganeering cannot save lives or reduce the gap between the haves and have-nots. Our leaders should take wise decisions to deal with the situation before the rising economic inequality in the country lead to a civil war-like situation.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad