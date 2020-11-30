close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 30, 2020

PM praises tireless efforts of ISI for national security

Top Story

A
APP
November 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by the top civil and military leadership on Sunday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters, where he received a briefing on the regional and national security situation.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Director General ISI, Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid received the Prime Minister, ministers, CJCSC and Services Chiefs at the Directorate General ISI. A comprehensive briefing was given to the leadership on the regional and national security situation.

The Prime Minister appreciated tireless efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

Latest News

More From Top Story