PM praises tireless efforts of ISI for national security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by the top civil and military leadership on Sunday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters, where he received a briefing on the regional and national security situation.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Director General ISI, Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid received the Prime Minister, ministers, CJCSC and Services Chiefs at the Directorate General ISI. A comprehensive briefing was given to the leadership on the regional and national security situation.

The Prime Minister appreciated tireless efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.