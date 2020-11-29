close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 29, 2020

Chinese envoy impressed by CPEC authority work

National

A
APP
November 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said he reviewed projects under the China Pakistan Economic Cooperation with the CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Had a comprehensive review of the CPEC cooperation and discussed the way forward with Asim Saleem Bajwa, the Chinese ambassador said in a tweet. He said, he was Impressed by the work of the CPEC Authority led by him [Asim Saleem]. In another tweet, the Chinese envoy said Dawood Wind Power Project-a part of CPEC, had been operating safely and smoothly for 1330 days from April 4, 2017 and was supplying green energy in favour of 100,000 Pakistani households, and reducing 122,000 tons of carbon emission per year.

Latest News

More From Pakistan