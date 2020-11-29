close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 29, 2020

Unpaid metro bus staff end protest after talks with admin

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 29, 2020

LAHORE: The ticketing staff of Metro Bus Service on Saturday protested against the administration over nonpayment of salaries for the last three months.

They stopped issuing tickets to the passengers. According to them, they were not given their salaries for the last three months.

They blocked the metro track to press their demands. They stopped bus service operation.

Later, the administration held negotiations with the protesters and assured them of paying salaries soon. They ended protest after the assurances.

Latest News

More From Top Story