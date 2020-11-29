Covid-19 SOPS: Twin cities following starkly different behaviour

RAWALPINDI: There is a major difference in Rawalpindi and federal capital, Islamabad, in maintaining and observing strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in markets, shopping malls and other public places.

The Pindites could be seen moving freely in markets, shopping malls and other public places without masks, while local administration in Islamabad is trying to enforce the orders of the senior officials and imposing fines against violators.

Majority of citizens in bazaars, shopping malls and other dense areas are seen without face masks. The citizens of Rawalpindi consider coronavirus a ‘joke’ and continue to violate the SOPs.

On the other hand, the Islamabad administration has sealed the Chief Commissioner Office, Deputy Commissioner Office, SSP Office and several other public dealing offices for all kinds of public dealings for two days. Hundreds of citizens of Islamabad have strongly protested against the stoppage of public dealings at the key offices.

Assuring the public, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that the public-related issues would not suffer at all. They would be resolved in the minimum time. People could approach the relevant offices through telephone to get their issues resolved. He intimated the people to adopt proper SOPs in all public places and warned against any violation.

The DC, Islamabad also appreciated the role of District Health Office which is continuously identifying localities where coronavirus infection is most. Already there is an imposition of Section 144 and has made wearing face-masks mandatory in all public places in Islamabad. The Section 144 will remain enforced in capital for two months.

But on the contrary in Rawalpindi, majority of population are not bothered to follow the SOPS and preventive measures against the virulent second wave of coronavirus.

The most dangerous areas are Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Narnkari Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, College Road, Gangmandi, Jamia Masjid Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Namak Mandi, Mochi Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar and Moti Bazaar, where majority of people are not wearing face masks.