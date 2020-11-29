close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
November 29, 2020

PDM responsible for spreading virus: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Lahore

November 29, 2020

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the PDM a gang of plunderers, accusing the alliance of being responsible for spreading coronavirus. Commenting on PDM leadership’s insistence to hold public meetings despite a ban, she said the gang of plunderers was risking the lives of people only in the greed of power and for their negative politics. She said misdeeds of PDM were now completely exposed to the public.

She said the tenures of previous rulers were full of corruption and now those elements were trying to create hurdles in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, adding they can’t hoodwink 220 million Pakistanis again. She warned that no matter how much power the opposition parties could exert but they will never be able to escape accountability of their misdeeds, loot and plunder.

