Bootlegger held

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police during snap checking arrested a drug peddler and recovered 720 liters of liquor from his vehicle, informed a Police spokesman.

According to him, a patrolling teams under the supervision of SHO, Pirwadhai Police station intercepted a vehicle.

During the checking, the police party found the canes filled with 720 liters of liquor.

Police also held the bootlegger identified as Muhamamd Kamran while two other managed to escape from the scene.

The police had lodged a case against the accused and launched investigation against him. Further probe was underway.