close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 29, 2020

Bootlegger held

Islamabad

A
APP
November 29, 2020

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police during snap checking arrested a drug peddler and recovered 720 liters of liquor from his vehicle, informed a Police spokesman.

According to him, a patrolling teams under the supervision of SHO, Pirwadhai Police station intercepted a vehicle.

During the checking, the police party found the canes filled with 720 liters of liquor.

Police also held the bootlegger identified as Muhamamd Kamran while two other managed to escape from the scene.

The police had lodged a case against the accused and launched investigation against him. Further probe was underway.

Latest News

More From Islamabad