ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a new song to promote religious harmony.

The song has been picturised in the context of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor for giving visa-free access to the Sikh community to visit their holy place Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal. In the song, Indian film celebrity Ponam Kaur and her family are seen expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking the unprecedented initiative for facilitating them in their religious journey. The initiative comes against the backdrop of Imran’s vision of achieving prosperity for the entire region through peace and opening of hearts for the communities belonging to other faiths. His vision has already started bearing fruits in the form of enhanced interfaith harmony and religious tourism.