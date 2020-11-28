Balochistan governor for reducing infant mortality rate

QUETTA: Expressing concern over the high infant mortality rate in Pakistan, the Governor of Balochistan, Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, has underlined the need to work on the principles of primary healthcare so that children may not remain deprived of basic healthcare facilities across the country and, by doing so, we can significantly reduce the infant mortality. The governor was addressing the inaugural session of the 25th Hybrid Biennial International Paediatric Conference here on Friday evening.

The three-day conference, being attended by eminent paediatricians from all over the country besides abroad, has been organized by the Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA).

The theme of biennial is: “Moving towards better child health”. The office-bearers of PPA were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that it is irony of the fate that the majority of Pakistan’s population still lives in rural areas where healthcare facilities are very poor as compared to the cities. In this regard, he urged the organizations such as PPA and paediatricians to play their role along with the government.

He stressed that all the children should be provided with equal facilities without any discrimination so that they can express their best capabilities.

He also urged medical experts and independent organizations to do something extra for the health and well-being of children of Balochistan. He said that the government was fully committed to helping them out in promoting our common cause of child well-being.

He on the occasion appreciated the organizers for holding the paediatric conference in Quetta and hoped that it would have a great impact in the field of medical research and academics.

He said that it was very difficult to hold the conference in the situation of coronavirus, however, the organizers made it successful. The governor paid rich tributes to doctors and other medical staff who lost their lives while discharging their duties during the coronavirus pandemic in the province and the country.

Earlier, the Chairman Organizing Committee of the conference, Dr. Habibullah Babar and President PPA, Dr. Gohar Rehman, addressed the inaugural session. While Dr. Babar spoke at length about the objectives of the conference, the president PPA highlighted the overall performance of the association. He declared the governor Balochistan the Ambassador of Children in the province. The governor also presented lifetime achievement awards to the senior most paediatricians. He also inaugurated the stalls set up by various national and multinational medicine companies during the conference. He also went round the stalls.

Meanwhile, during the conference, different sessions on various topics were conducted. The topics covered particularly in the conference are child healthcare in the situation of COVID-19 besides the significance of immunization for infants, etc. On the opening day, renowned paediatricians from various parts of the country and abroad delivered physical and virtual lectures on different topics pertaining to the children healthcare.