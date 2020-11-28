Three more corona patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Three more corona patients, including a doctor, died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Friday. Sher Khan of Khanewal, Dr Riaz of Muzaffargarh and Mujibur Rahman of Multan died at the Nishtar Hospital, which increased the total death toll to 70 at the Nishtar Hospital in the current month. Total 180 corona patients were under treatment at the hospital, including 53 suspects, 77 positive and 60 negative. The district health authorities said that total 1,801 tests were conducted in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari districts during the last 24 hours and out of them 119 tested positive.