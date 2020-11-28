close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
Indian Navy pilot missing after MiG-29K crashes into sea

National

 
November 28, 2020

NEW DELHI: An Indian navy pilot is missing after a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday, Hindustan Times reported.

One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot, the report said quoting officials. The publication reported that the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Officials told the publication that jet had taken off for a sortie from India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The Russian-origin MiG-29K planes operate from the deck of INS Vikramaditya.

