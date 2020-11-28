IHC informed: ‘Kavan’ elephant being sent to Cambodia, two bears to Jordan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Friday that ‘Kavan’ elephant of Muragzar Zoo Islamabad would be shifted to Cambodia on Nov 29, and two bears would be shifted to Jordan on Dec 6, in compliance with the court orders.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a case pertaining to shifting of animals to sanctuaries due to their poor look after in the zoo. During the hearing Dr Amir Khalil and German expert Frank Gortz, who came from Austria for shifting of Kavan, appeared before the court and stated that the elephant would be sent to Cambodia and two bears to Jordan. The IHC CJ appreciated the team of doctors and experts, who came to take care of Kavan and said that Pakistan could also take care of the animals but it had set a precedent to shift them to sanctuaries.

The bench remarked that the animals were not made for keeping them in cages, adding that we want the animals provided with natural environment. Justice Athar Minallah remarked that there was only Costa Rica who had banned zoos and set an example for the world. Kavan elephant had become international celebrity, he added.

The chief justice appreciated the efforts of Dr Khalil and other people who participated in the cause. The court said that the President of Pakistan himself visited the zoo to see Kavan and set an example.

Dr Amir Khalil told the court that they had prepared a special travelling box to shift Kavan as it was a big mission. The mission was complex as the animal was big in size and journey was long. German expert Frank Gortz said that he came to Pakistan for medical analysis of Kavan and to ensure its safe journey.

Dr Khalil also requested the chief justice to join the ceremony of seeing off Kavan. However, Justice Minallah excused himself from it saying that his court job was just to give judgment and it had done. The court then adjourned the hearing till Dec 6.