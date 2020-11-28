QAU ranked 106 among best Asian universities

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is 106 among the best Asian universities, according to recently announced prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings.

The Quaid-i-Azam University has strengthened and improved its international position by moving up by five places from its last year’s ranking based on the quality of teaching, reputation, and increase in academic citations.

The QAU has achieved 43.24 points in the overall score while 94.09 in paper per faculty, 88.59 in international research network, and 80.81 in citation per paper. QS has already ranked QAU at 454th among the top 500 universities of the world.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, vice-chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University congratulated the faculty staff and students for achieving another milestone. In his message, he said the continuous improvement in QAU ranking for the last two years reflects our resolve to be Pakistan's top-ranked university and to excel among the best universities in global rankings.