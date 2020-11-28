Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Bajaur

KHAR: An anti-polio campaign was inaugurated in the Bajaur tribal district on Friday.

Commandant Bajaur Scouts Suleman Khalid and MPA Sirajuddin Khan inaugurated the drive at the office of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao. The campaign will start from November 30.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan, District Health Officer Dr Adnan, and WHO representative Dr Waleed also attended the ceremony.