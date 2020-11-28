close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Bajaur

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

KHAR: An anti-polio campaign was inaugurated in the Bajaur tribal district on Friday.

Commandant Bajaur Scouts Suleman Khalid and MPA Sirajuddin Khan inaugurated the drive at the office of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao. The campaign will start from November 30.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan, District Health Officer Dr Adnan, and WHO representative Dr Waleed also attended the ceremony.

