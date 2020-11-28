PTI workers stage protest against own MNA

PESHAWAR: Estranged workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out a rally here on Friday against their own party Member National Assembly Shaukat Ali after accusing him of ignoring the party members.

The PTI local leaders Sher Zaman and Zamrak Khan led the protest from Shaheen Muslim Town. The participants of the rally passed through Gulbahar, Nistarabad, GT Road, Hashtnagri, Sikandarpura, Gunj and culminated at the point they had started from.

Addressing the PTI members, Sher Zaman and Zamrak Khan alleged that extra money was being demanded from those seeking gas connection for Mehak Garden Township developed in the city.

The speakers alleged that the PTI MNA for NA-31 had named a contractor his focal person who, they claimed, was involved in male practices. They alleged extra money was being demanded from the people for supply of gas connections to the township, adding when they protested over the issue, a first information report was lodged against them to punish them. They said being PTI members they stood by the law but would continue to raise voice against the wrongdoings as the local people backed them.

The PTI workers warned of staging protests outside the Chief Minister’s House, Governor’s House, KP Assembly and even Banigala in Islamabad if the issue was not resolved.