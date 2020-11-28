close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
November 28, 2020

Fehmida condoles Maradonaâ€™s demise

Sports

November 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and President Pakistan Sports Board Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday expressed her profound sadness on the sad demise of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona.

In a condolence message, she said, Maradona left too early but left a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, he will never be forgotten by football fans across the world.

