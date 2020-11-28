Fehmida condoles Maradona’s demise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and President Pakistan Sports Board Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday expressed her profound sadness on the sad demise of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona.
In a condolence message, she said, Maradona left too early but left a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, he will never be forgotten by football fans across the world.