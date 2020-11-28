Gold rates rise Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs300/tola to Rs110,800/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs94,993, it added. In the international market; however, gold rates decreased $8 to $1,807/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates remained the same at Rs1,180/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood unchanged at Rs1,011.65.