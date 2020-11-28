Three suffocate in factory fire in Orangi

Three labourers died of suffocation after a factory of mehndi caught fire in Orangi Town on Friday morning. The fire reportedly broke out at the two-storey factory due to a short circuit and soon engulfed the entire building in Orangi Town Sector 4.

Three fire tenders and rescue workers participated in the extinguishing work and controlled the flames, after which they found the bodies of three men inside the factory. Police said the three men, identified as Akram, Shahid and Ismail, were labourers sleeping at the ground floor of the factory when the fire broke out, which suffocated them.