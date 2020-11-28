22 corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 22 corona patients died across Punjab during the last 24 hours taking the total number of corona-related deaths to 2,945 in the province.

According to daily situation report issued by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab, 654 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours bringing the number of total confirmed cases to 117,160 in the province.

District-wise maximum new cases were reported from the provincial metropolis Lahore i.e., 176 while Rawalpindi had 161 cases, Jhelum 2, Layyah 1, Chiniot 2, Lodhran 42, Bahawalpur 48 and Multan 39, Sialkot 16, Mandi Bahauddin 3, Sargodha 10, Attock 13, Rajanpur 2, Sheikhupura 1, Khanewal 3, Faisalabad 21, Gujrat 21, Khushab 23, Pakpattan 2, Jhang 5, Bahawalnagar 1, Toba Tek Singh 5, Gujranwala 1, Dera Ghazi Khan 7, Bhakkar 7, Kasur 3, Muzaffargarh 1, Rahim Yar Khan 9, Vehari 6, Nankana 2, Mianwali 5, Okara 11 and Sahiwal 5 cases.

dengue: Three confirmed cases of dengue virus have been reported from across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab said that two of these patients were from Lahore while one was from Rajanpur District. Secretary P&SH Department Punjab Capt (r) Muhammad Usman said that since January 2020, 218 confirmed patients had been reported.