Punjab Bar Council polls today

LAHORE:Ending their months long hectic extravagant campaign, the candidates are now poised for fight for the Punjab Bar Council election on Saturday (today) when polling for 75 seats is scheduled to be held in all 36 districts of Punjab.

From Lahore, 95 candidates are contesting for 16 seats. Many candidates, the lawyers said, were in the field for the second term or third term. The council is the regulatory body of lawyers and a winning candidate enjoys the seat for a term of five years.

The members of the Pakistan Bar council are also running the campaign of their respective candidates and approaching the voters through SMS, whatsapp messages or cell phone calls. Punjab Bar Council and other three provincial bar councils are the electoral college of Pakistan Bar Council. Around 126, 679 votes from across the province will exercise their right to vote and from Lahore, 26, 158 voters will exercise their right to vote. The rest of the members of the council will be elected from other districts and divisions of Punjab. Two members will be elected from Kasur, one member from Sheikhpura, one from Nankana Sahib, four from Faisalabad, one from Jhang, one member from Chiniot, one from Toba Tek Singh and four members from Multan. Likewise, two members from Vehari, one from Bahawalnagar, three from Bahawalpur, two from Rahim Yar Khan, one from DG Khan, one from Layyah and one from Rajanpur, two from Khanewal, one from Lodharan and three members will be elected from Gujranwala.

The polling will start right at 8:30am till 5:00pm without any break under strict corona-related SOPs. Women lawyers have also shown enthusiasm during the campaign.