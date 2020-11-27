Mohsin Ranjha family on NAB radar

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh sent a reference to DG Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) against PLM-N leaders including Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Hassan Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Rukhshanda Nawaz and Patwari Abdul Khaliq .

According to documents available with The News, the Deputy Commissioner recommended FIR against Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Hassan Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Rukhshanda Nawaz and Patwari Abdul Khaliq over suspicious exchange mutation in Mauza Ghaus Bukhshwala and Behk Lurka Tehsil, Kot Momion.

The reference states that the accused caused loss of millions of rupees to the exchequer in the form of property transfer fees due to forgery. Instead of making a purchase, the accused entered in the records of the Revenue Department the mutual exchange of land with the Abadi Deh. Neither transfers of the exchanged area were made nor was this area given from anywhere. Accused Shah Nawaz Ranjha hid his sources of income and inflicted heavy losses on the exchequer in terms of transfer fees. In this regard, anti-corruption officials said that indiscriminate operations against the corrupt mafia would continue across Punjab. “Even a pie will be calculated.”

According to documents, during inspection of mutation registers, some suspicious transactions were observed. Mutations in Mauza Mehik Lurka were not entered against in the record Mauza Ghaus Muhamad wala.

The documents showed that Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Hassan Shah Nawaz Ranjha were served notices but they did not appear before Anti-Corruption, Sargodha region. Approved or verified copies of mutations were received by ACE which observed that mutations of 1574 Kanals and 12 marlas were transferred to Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Hassan Shah Nawaz Ranjha , Rukhshanda Nawaz. Mutations in Mauza Mehik Lurka were not entered against in the record Mauza Ghaus Muhamad wala.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha commented that the case was politically motivated. “The case had already been settled in 2001 in NAB court. In plea bargain case my father had submitted Rs2,87052 fee for the said mutations. The ACE should have sought record from NAB before starting inquiry against us.” He further added, “When ACE called us, my lawyer appeared before the inquiry officer and submitted response and records. The reference against me and my family is totally mala fide.” “We will knock the door of higher courts against ACE. I will not appear before ACE. I will go and file writ against DG ACE and Deputy Commissioner, Sargodha in higher court, said Ranjha while talking to the scribe.