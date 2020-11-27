Public still non-serious: Bilawal among 3,306 tested positive, 40 dead

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 43,963 as 3,306 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Forty corona patients, 37 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three out of hospitals died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No corona affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 284 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,767 allocated for COVID-19 patients. Some 45,999 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,159 in Sindh, 18,766 in Punjab, 5,534 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 8,016 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 709 in Balochistan, 320 in GB, and 495 in AJK.

Around 334,392 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 386,198 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,403, Balochistan 16,942, GB 4,583, ICT 28,555, KP 45,828, Punjab 116,506 and Sindh 167,381.

About 7,843 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,866 Sindh among five of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Wednesday, 2,923 in Punjab 19 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 1,344 in KP five of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 297 in ICT among six of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 165 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 96 in GB and 152 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 5,343,702 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 613 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,485 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that politicisation novel coronavirus pandemic by opposition parties is a tragedy.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that opposition had earlier failed to politicise another national issue and public would not forgive people who are involved in negative politics despite the pandemic.

Coronavirus has changed the world, but unfortunately Pakistani opposition has not changed its politics, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has gone into self-isolation after tested positive for coronavirus.

Following tested positive coronavirus, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not to attend the engagement ceremony of his younger sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, which is secluded to be held today (Friday). “I have tested positive for COVID-19 and I am self-isolating with mild symptoms. I’ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side,” he made the announcement of being positive for coronavirus through his twitter message from his twitter account on Thursday.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will attend engagement ceremony of his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari for short period today due to illness.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has quarantine himself two days after his Political Secretary Jameel Somoro tested positive for coronavirus.

He also announced to continue working from home and will address the PDM rally on the foundation day of the PPP on November 30 in Multan through video link. The PPP is going to mark 53rd foundation day by hosting South Punjab Public rally for PDM on 30th November at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium Multan.

According to source, few members of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s personal and security staff have also contracted the disease and some workers of Bilawal House are also experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, PML-N President and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif has expressed sympathy and early recovery wishes for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday.

During his appearance in court, Shahbaz Sharif was informed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s corona test was positive. Shahbaz Sharif said that May Allah Almighty grant perfect health to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also prayed for speedy recovery of all corona patients including Bilawal.

In a tweet on his Twitter account, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday prayed to Allah for the grant of complete healing to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Best wishes to all patients including Bilawal,” he remarked on reports of the PPP leader having been hit by the virus.

He emphasised that precautions were needed to protect against epidemics, as corona makes no distinction between leaders and the public. Shibli contended that the opposition leaders should take care of each other’s health and people’s lives. In another twee on Thursday, the minister said the world was acknowledging the remarkable resilience shown by Pakistan’s economy against COVID- 19.

The minister said in a tweet, “Pakistan is being showcased as a model for the world and has received recognition from president WEF. PM’s address at WEF is manifestation of our successful strategic priorities.”