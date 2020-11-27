Gas shortages in winter: Domestic, industrial consumers to get uninterrupted gas supply

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) meeting was informed that the country is going to witness severe gas shortage during the current winter season and the government will have to opt for load management plan for averting eruption of severe crisis.

It was also informed that country was facing urea shortage and this connection government will have to import it to meet the domestic demand. The CCoE meeting was chaired by Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar in the federal Capital Thursday.

The meeting discussed the summary of Petroleum Division on natural gas load management during winter 2020-21. While presenting the natural gas demand/supply situation for the winters, the committee was informed that domestic and export-oriented industrial sectors will face no disruption during winters. CCoE directed the ministry to ensure prioritising the residential and industrial demand during winter months, without any curtailment of load.

Petroleum Division presented the mitigation measures for arranging additional gas for the season. Furthermore, an optimum utilisation plan for RLNG was also presented. CCoE also directed Petroleum Division to present energy efficiency programme for domestic natural gas appliances. CCoE also directed Petroleum Division to check gas theft through illegal use of compressors in the residential and commercial sectors.

CCoE approved a proposal of Power Division for ratification of the MoUs signed with the Independent Power Producers (IPPS). Power Division will continue to pursue agreements, based on these MoUs, through the committee constituted for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz, Railways Minister Sh Rashid, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to the PM on commerce, textiles, industries, investment, and officials from various divisions.