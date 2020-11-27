Ex-minister Jadam Khan laid to rest

SUKKUR: The former PML-F MNA and minister for Railways, Jadam Khan Mangrio, was laid to rest in district Umarkot on Thursday. Mangrio, who was a former MNA of the PML-F and State Minister of Railways, had passed away due to coronavirus in a private hospital in Karachi. His body was brought to ancestral village Wali Muhammed Mangrio in Umarkot District where the funeral was attended by a large number of politicians, civil society activists, officials and others.