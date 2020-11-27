PAF cadet found electrocuted in Risalpur

NOWSHERA: A cadet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) reportedly has died of electrocution at the PAF Academy Risalpur here.

The deceased was identified as flying officer Syed Nad-e-Ali Kazmi. As per the FIR Risalpur Police Station the power supply tripped at the PAF Academy at night on Tuesday. It prompted the Military Engineering Service staff members to launch efforts for finding the fault and have it fixed.

During the search, the FIR added, it was learnt that the transformer of the Block-III had tripped. It said when the officials went there, they saw Flying Officer Syed Nad-e-Ali Kazmi lying on the floor.

He was taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Risalpur, where the doctors pronounced him dead. Later, the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. The doctors at the DHQ confirmed the death.