Fri Nov 27, 2020
News Report
November 27, 2020

Kashmir fighters kill two Indian soldiers

National

News Report
November 27, 2020

HELD SRINAGAR: Freedom fighters in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have killed two soldiers in an attack in the disputed region’s main city, the Indian Army said. Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman, said the fighters sprayed bullets at an army patrol on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, foreign media reported.

