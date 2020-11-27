Kashmir fighters kill two Indian soldiers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HELD SRINAGAR: Freedom fighters in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have killed two soldiers in an attack in the disputed region’s main city, the Indian Army said. Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman, said the fighters sprayed bullets at an army patrol on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, foreign media reported.