Pakistan elected President of IDLO’s body

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was unanimously elected as President of the Assembly of Parties and Chair of the Standing Committee of International Development Law Organisation (IDLO) for a term of three years 2021-2023, says a press release on Thursday.

The position was vacated by the United States following the completion of their three-year term. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to FAO, WFP and IFAD, Jauhar Saleem, will be serving on the dual leadership positions on behalf of Pakistan.

The elections were held at the Annual Conference of the Assembly of Parties of IDLO. Unites States was elected as the Vice President along with Italy. China, Turkey and Kenya, amongst other countries, were elected to the Audit and Finance Committee of the organisation.

With its headquarters in Rome, IDLO is the only international inter-governmental organisation devoted to promotion of rule of law and rights based development in the world. It was established in 1988 and has 37 member countries, with experience of working with more than 90 countries and legal systems.