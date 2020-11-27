GHA rejects MTI; announces token strike at PIMS from Nov 30

Islamabad : Threatening the government of a full-fledged protest if it persists with implementation of the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) system, the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Thursday announced a two-hour token strike in all departments of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)—barring the Covid-19 and Emergency areas—with effect from Monday, November 30.

The announcement was made at a press conference addressed by the Chairman and Vice Chairman of GHA Dr. Asfandyar Khan and Riaz Gujjar, respectively. Rejecting MTI as a “failed system,” the GHA leadership criticized the government for not taking key stakeholders into confidence on the issue. “This system has already miserably failed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which explains why every other patient admitted at PIMS is from the said province,” they claimed.

The speakers said, PIMS rendered selfless services for patients during all critical events and calamities including earthquakes, floods, terrorism, and disease outbreaks including the current Covid-19 pandemic.