Pesco intensifies drive against power theft

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.

In this connection, the company’s spokesman says task forces of City Division D I Khan has recovered Rs0.69 million from defaulters besides removing 40 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division D I Khan, Cantt sub division, Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately.