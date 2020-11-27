Nahida stars in PCB Dynamites victory

RAWALPINDI: Opener Nahida Khan and all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz scored unbeaten half-centuries to ensure a comfortable eight-wicket win for PCB Dynamites in the fourth match of the National Triangular T20 Womenâ€™s Championship against PCB Blasters here at the Pindi Stadium Thursday.

To chase 161-run target, Nahida added 95 runs for the unbroken third-wicket partnership with Kainat as PCB Dynamites reached the target with seven balls to spare.

Nahidaâ€™s 79 runs off 53 balls included seven fours and two sixes. Kainat blazed away to 52 off 34 balls. Ayesha Zafar scored 27 against 26 deliveries. Anam Amin took 1-27 in her four overs for the losers.

Batting first, PCB Blasters posted a formidable 160-run total for the loss of one wicket. Sidra Amin led the way for her side with a stroke-filled 73 off 58 balls. Sidra added 115 runs for the first-wicket with her opening partner Javeria Khan, who remained not out on 49 off 46 balls.