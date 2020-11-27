close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Arshad Yousafzai
November 27, 2020

Emergency centre formed for out-of-school children

Karachi

Arshad Yousafzai
November 27, 2020

The Sindh government on Thursday announced the establishment of an emergency centre for out-of-school children at the Reform Support Unit functioning under the school education & literacy department.

The aim of the initiative, according to a notification issued by the services, general administration and coordination department on November 25, is to steer efforts to enrol all children from five to 16 years old in the formal and non-formal education system. One of the main objectives of the centre is to plan and coordinate enrolment campaigns and monitor them through regional and local level monitoring committees.

Latest News

More From Karachi