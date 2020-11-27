Emergency centre formed for out-of-school children

The Sindh government on Thursday announced the establishment of an emergency centre for out-of-school children at the Reform Support Unit functioning under the school education & literacy department.

The aim of the initiative, according to a notification issued by the services, general administration and coordination department on November 25, is to steer efforts to enrol all children from five to 16 years old in the formal and non-formal education system. One of the main objectives of the centre is to plan and coordinate enrolment campaigns and monitor them through regional and local level monitoring committees.