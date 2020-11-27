close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 27, 2020

Indonesian man collapses during flogging for child rape

World

AFP
November 27, 2020

EAST ACEH, Indonesia: An Indonesian man collapsed as he was flogged nearly 150 times on Thursday for raping a child in Aceh province, where public whipping is a common punishment for violating Islamic law.

The 19-year-old grimaced and cried out as a masked sharia officer lashed his back with a rattan stick in the town of Idi. He pleaded for the punishment to stop and was briefly treated by doctors before the flogging restarted.

The man was arrested earlier this year on charges he molested and raped the victim, whose age was not revealed. He was sentenced to 146 lashes, a particularly high number reserved for the most serious crimes.

"The maximum sentence is meant to be a deterrent," Ivan Nanjjar Alavi, an official from the East Aceh prosecutor’s office, told reporters. Aceh, on the western tip of Sumatra, is the only region in Muslim-majority Indonesia to impose Islamic law under an autonomy deal with the central government that ended a long-running separatist insurgency.

Latest News

More From World