Procedure has to be followed for granting parole: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that a legal procedure has to be followed for granting parole, but Marriyum Aurangzeb is continuously playing politics on the matter. Reacting to a statement by PML-N spokesperson, Shahbaz Gill said that PML-N is continuously talking about release of people who are in jail but those who are roaming free are not willing to attend the funeral. He asked why Nawaz Sharif and his sons are not coming to attend the funeral and said that government will facilitate them in every aspect in this regard if they choose to return to Pakistan. Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is quite shameful that Leader of the Opp in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz have not been released yet. Marriyum Aurangzeb took to Twitter and said a normal legal procedure has been deliberately slowed down and made complex. She said linking Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz’s release with arrival of Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body is peak of apathetic behaviour and small mentality.