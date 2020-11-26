PU ranking in QS Asia improves

LAHORE: Punjab University has improved its Asian ranking issued by QS World Universities Rankings and now it stands on 178th position, making a considerable jump of 54 points in just two years.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said the initiatives the administration had taken for improvement in international ranking had started bringing fruit. He said that due to promotion of research culture, the research publications of the university had increased, teacher-student ratio had been maintained, appointments of PhD degree holders as faculty members had been made and collaboration with international organisations had been enhanced, which had mainly contributed to universityâ€™s rapid improvement in QS Asian ranking.

He appreciated Ranking Committee Chairman Dr Khalid Mahmood for making efforts to improve universityâ€™s ranking and congratulated PU faculty members, employees and students on this achievement.