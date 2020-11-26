Medical colleges to remain closed till Dec 24

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has ordered closure of all the public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools and colleges, paramedical and allied health sciences institutes from 26 November (today) to Dec 24, 2020. However, online classes would be conducted for the students.

The SHC&MED, through a notification issued in pursuance of the decisions taken by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday, directed all those concerned for immediate compliance of the instructions.

The SHC&MED notification directed that the trainee nurses of third and fourth years, BSN and post-RN would continue to perform their clinical duties.

The teaching faculty, doctors, nurses, paramedics andother hospital staff would also remain on duty to provide medical cover to patients. All the examinations of public and private MBBS and BDS students, nursing students, paramedical and allied health sciences students, being held currently or scheduled to be held, within Punjab have been postponed with immediate effect till Dec 24.

All the respective hostels of these institutions would be occupied only at one/third of their capacity limit with effect from Nov 26 till Dec 24. No sports, cultural and other event would be held in the institutes till further orders. The vice-chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Lahore, will ensure implementation of the instructions by all private sector medical and dental colleges in Punjab.