Residents demand early resumption of power supply

PESHAWAR: The residents of Muslimabad, Kharkhuri near Zangli Nehr on Kohat Road have been deprived of electricity for the last 10 days and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have been unable to take notice of the miseries of the people.

The people of the area have been suffering a lot of problems and they have been lodging complaints with the quarters concerned to have power supply to the area restored but to no avail.

Muhammad Ayan, an elder of the area, told The News that the continuous suspension of power supply had made life miserable for them. The continuous outage of power has also resulted in acute shortage of water, he said.

“We face severe problems in getting water for drinking, cooking and cleanliness purposes and the authorities are unaware of our problems,” he added.

Niaz Noor, another elder of the area, said that when they contacted the local office, the officials were found unaware of the problem, which was a matter of deep shock and serious concern.

He said that one of the officials informed them that there was some fault in the Shahibagh Grid Station, which could not be repaired in 10 long days. “During this whole period power supply to the whole area could not be restored even for a few seconds,” he added. Muhammad Sanan said the matter could be resolved once and for all that if power supply to the area was shifted from Shahibagh Grid Station to the nearby Mattani Grid Station. The elders of the area demanded the chief executive officer of Pesco to take notice of the situation and help restore power supply to the area at the earliest. They also demanded the Pesco chief to issue directives to the quarters concerned to ensure early shifting of the supply line from Shahibagh grid station to Mattani.