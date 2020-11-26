Lone researcher from UoP among top 2pc scientists

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Sardar Khan is the only researcher from the University of Peshawar to have been selected among 81 other Pakistani researchers to be the top two percent scientists around the globe.

A list of the top scientists in the world has recently been issued by the University of Stanford, USA. The researchers were selected on the basis of international evaluation of their research papers and classified based on career-long citation impact until the end of 2019 as well as for their citation impact in a single year (2019).

Prof Sardar Khan is the only faculty member from the University of Peshawar included in the list. He has published 180 papers, with total impact factor 456, total citations 6540 and H index 39.8. So far, Professor Sardar has produced 27 PhDs and 25 MPhil scholars.

He has been given 11 national and international awards, including gold medal, Higher Education Commission’s best university teacher award, and young scientist award by Chinese Academy of Sciences. He achieved research productivity awards eight times.

He is also the Second Productive Scientist in Pakistan in the field of Earth and Environment. He also remained as professor in Hunan Agriculture University, China and Chinese Academy of Science. Currently, Prof Khan is working as director of Advanced Studies and Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar.