FM to raise Kashmir, Islamophobia at OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will raise the worsening rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and rising incidents of Islamphobia at the 47th Session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger.

On Wednesday, the foreign minister departed for Niger’s capital Niamey, where the meeting will be held on November 27-28. The moot will be attended by representatives of 57 OIC member states and five observer states.

The foreign minister was accompanied by Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Foreign

Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officers of the foreign ministry.

According to the Foreign Office, the foreign minister will highlight the aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He will also highlight the rising incidents of Islamophobia and hate speech against Muslims and emphasise the need for unity of the Islamic world to combat the scourge of Islamophobia and promote inter-faith harmony.

On the sidelines on the moot, the foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts of member states and discuss the bilateral ties and cooperation.