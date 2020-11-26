14 deaths from twin cities in a day set new record

Rawalpindi : As many as 14 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours setting a new record high as to date, not more than 12 patients died of the disease in a day from the region due to COVID-19.

Fourteen deaths in a day is the highest number of deaths caused by the illness in the region since the disease hit Pakistan. Meanwhile, another 548 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that every sixth patient reported positive from the country is a resident of ICT or Rawalpindi and every fifth death caused by the illness in the country in the last 24 hours was from the twin cities making the region the worst hit by the second wave of the outbreak.

A total of 3,009 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the country in the last 24 hours of which 548 are residents of the twin cities while of a total of 59 deaths reported on Wednesday due to the illness from all across the country, 14 were from ICT and Rawalpindi.

Confirmation of 548 new cases from the region in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 36787 of which 29,569 have so far recovered while 670 patients have already lost their lives due to the illness in the twin cities. On Wednesday, there were 6548 active cases of the disease in the twin cities.

According to details, the virus claimed six more lives in the federal capital taking death toll from ICT to 291 while confirmation of 424 new cases from the federal capital took tally to 27,979. To date, a total of 22,138 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease was 5,550 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, as many as eight patients in the age between 54 and 79 years died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 379. Five of the patients died at Holy Family Hospital, two at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and one at Shifa International Hospital.

Another 124 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking tally to 8,808 of which 7,431 have recovered while the number of active cases in the district has reached 998 on Wednesday.

As many as 112 patients are hospitalized in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation is 886, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. He added the number of suspects under home quarantine in the district was 1,760 on Wednesday.