Thu Nov 26, 2020
AFP
November 26, 2020

Israelis kills another Palestinian

World

AFP
November 26, 2020

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces fatally shot a Palestinian at a checkpoint outside Occupied-Al-Quds on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to run down a border policeman, the Israeli police said.

The driver, from Israeli-annexed east Occupied-Al-Quds, tried to flee an inspection at the checkpoint, hitting and lightly injuring the officer, the police said in a statement.

"The policeman and security personnel fired at the vehicle," it said, wounding the driver who was taken to a Occupied Al-Quds hospital.

