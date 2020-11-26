close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Artistes meet CCPO

Lahore

LAHORE:A delegation of stage artistes called on the CCPO Lahore Muhammad Umar Sheikh here Wednesday. The delegation included Tahir Anjum, Qaiser Sanaullah, Shahid Khan, Bilal Chaudhry and others. They apprised the CCPO of the problems of theatre associations, on which the CCPO assured them of solving the problems.

