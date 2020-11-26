Artistes meet CCPO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A delegation of stage artistes called on the CCPO Lahore Muhammad Umar Sheikh here Wednesday. The delegation included Tahir Anjum, Qaiser Sanaullah, Shahid Khan, Bilal Chaudhry and others. They apprised the CCPO of the problems of theatre associations, on which the CCPO assured them of solving the problems.