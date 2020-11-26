Mother, son injured resisting burglars

A woman and her son were wounded in a firing incident at their house in Model Colony on Wednesday. Rescuers transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where they were identified as Nasreen, wife of Mukhtar, and Hassan, 26.

The police said a group of six robbers entered the house and collected cash and valuables. Upon shouting and screaming of the members of the house, one of the robbers opened fire, striking the mother and son. The robbers managed to escape from the scene without taking the collected valuables away with them.

Man injured

Thirty-year-old Shoaib, son of Idress was wounded in a firing incident on Sharae Pakistan. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The Jauharabad police said a stray bullet hit and injured the victim while an investigation was under way.