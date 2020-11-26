Welfare centre for Covid-19 patients revived at SSU

The deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Sindh policeâ€™s Security and Emergency Division has revived the welfare centre for coronavirus patients at tge Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters.

DIG Maqsood Memon said on Wednesday he had presided over a meeting at the SSU Headquarters to review measures to be adopted to counter the current wave of the coronavirus. He said steps would be taken for the welfare of coronavirus-infected police personnel.

He directed that the Sindh Police Corona Patients Welfare Centre should be revived immediately at the SSU Headquarters in the wake of the current spike in Covid-19 cases for the welfare of corona-infected police personnel. Covid-19 testing for symptomatic personnel was also conducted on a daily basis at the SSU Headquarters, he said.

As per statistics of the second wave of the coronavirus, 26 personnel of the Security Division have been infected with the virus, an SP has embraced martyrdom during treatment, and a policeman has recovered.

DIG Memon further directed the officials to ensure the implementation of the SOPs, wearing of masks, amongst the personnel while performing duties.

He also applauded the police performance during the PSL matches and recommended cash rewards and commendation certificates for personnel who performed extraordinarily.