Shahbaz, Hamza to be released on five-day parole

LAHORE: The Home Department, Punjab, would give parole to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz for five days after approval from the provincial cabinet, The News has learnt.

According to sources, Shahbaz and Hamza would be released on a five-day parole ahead of the funeral of the former Punjab chief minister’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar. The sources in the Home Department, said parole is a legal right of Shahbaz and Hamza.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had earlier sent a request for the temporary release of Shahbaz and Hamza to the provincial cabinet for approval. A draft has been prepared for their release.

Arrangements for departure of dead body of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s mother from London will be completed on Thursday.

The body of late Begum Shamim Akhtar will be flown to Pakistan from London on Friday. The body of the deceased will reach Lahore on Saturday morning. Arrangements have been made for the funeral of the late Begum Shamim Akhtar. The time and place of the funeral prayer will be announced soon, said Marryum Aurengzeb.