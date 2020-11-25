WEF recognises Pakistan’s Covid-19 policies: PM to open country strategy dialogue today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the World Economic Forum (WEF) country strategy dialogue on Pakistan on Wednesday (today).

The WEF is organising the event and Imran Khan will participate in an interactive dialogue with the President WEF Børge Brende and chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of leading global corporations and WEF partner companies. Subsequent sessions of the day-long CSD will feature discussions of global business leaders with Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, and federal ministers Khusro Bakhtiar and Hammad Azhar on wide ranging subjects including economy, finance, investment, trade, manufacturing, digitalization and startups, regional connectivity and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The last segment will include a Roundtable on 'Energy Transition Priorities and Challenges in Pakistan.' Each session of the CSD will enable CEOs of global corporations and multinational companies to interact directly with Pakistan’s top leadership on the vast business and investment opportunities available in the country due to the various initiatives for economic reforms by the current government.

CSD is WEF’s signature platform for countries with rising economies and promising growth potential. The upcoming CSD is the second such event organised by WEF for Pakistan this year. A CSD during Prime Minister’s visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the WEF Annual Meeting in January this year was widely attended by the global corporate sector.

The second CSD by WEF within one year is recognition of Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory and its commendable resilience to the myriad of challenges including the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, the WEF has reportedly announced that Wednesday, November 25 will be 'Pakistan Strategy Day' in recognition of the country's 'successful policies against Covid-19', with Prime Minister Imran Khan the chief guest at the event.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday. “In a move to acknowledge PM [prime minister] Imran Khan's successful policies against Covid19, World Economic Forum @wef has announced to celebrate #PakistanStrategyDay’ on November 25,” Faisal Javed Khan said. “This is yet another endorsement of Pak's brilliant strategy of handling both Corona & Economy. Massive success.”

“Pakistan's strategy and success will be showcased as a case study to the world,” the senator added. “PM @ImranKhanPTI will be the Chief Guest at the #PakistanStrategyDay … Other intl forums had also stressed upon the fact that the world must learn from Pak.”