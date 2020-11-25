close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
N
Newsdesk
November 25, 2020

Russia, Iran discuss Syria, Karabakh, nuclear deal

World

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situations in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The two men also discussed Moscow and Tehran’s commitment to ensuring the prompt return of all participants to fully observing obligations laid out in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

